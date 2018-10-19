Tourists visit garden of cosmoses in China's Jiangsu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/19 11:37:43

Tourists visit a garden of cosmoses at the Liushuwan scenic area in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Qirui)


 

A tourist poses for selfies while visiting a garden of cosmoses at the Liushuwan scenic area in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Qirui)


 

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2018, tourists visit a garden of cosmoses at the Liushuwan scenic area in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Qirui)


 

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 18, 2018 shows a garden of cosmoses at the Liushuwan scenic area in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Qirui)


 

