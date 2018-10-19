Former provincial political advisor expelled from CPC

Ai Wenli, former vice chairman of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of discipline and suspected crime of accepting bribes.



Ai's expulsion from the CPC has been approved by the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission on Friday.

