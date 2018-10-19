Ex-senior publicity official pleads guilty to taking $4.6 million in bribes

Lu Wei, former deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and former head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, pleaded guilty on Friday to taking 32 million yuan ($4.6 million) in bribes.



Lu showed repentance during a hearing conducted by the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Friday.



Lu was accused of taking advantage of his positions to seek gains by assisting certain organizations and individuals in internet management and personal promotions from July 2002 to the second half of 2017. He was accused of accepting bribes worth 32 million yuan during the period.



The court will announce a verdict for the case at a later date.



Global Times





