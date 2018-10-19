Former Malaysian deputy PM Zahid charged with corruption, money laundering

Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was hit with more than 40 charges including corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering on Friday.



Zahid pledged not guilty to all the charges at a Kuala Lumpur court.



Zahid was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) shortly after being summoned to its headquarters on Thursday.



The commission said Ahmad Zahid was detained over investigation related to criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power.



Ahmad Zahid, 65, has received several rounds of questioning by the anti-corruption body.

