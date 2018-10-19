Chinese stocks shoot up on positive messages

Chinese stock indices fell to Earth before reaching toward the sky on Friday, after an interview with Vice Premier Liu He was posted online around midday reassuring that there is a bright future for the Chinese economy.

At the market's close, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.58 percent, at 2,550.47. The smaller Shenzhen Component Index was up 2.79 percent to close at 7,387.74 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose by 2.97 percent.

During the morning trading, the Shanghai index fell to its weakest level in four years, despite statements by China's main financial regulators on measures to boost market confidence and stability. But in early afternoon trading, the indices were firmly up after Liu He's interview with leading Chinese media outlets.

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, said Friday that China's current stock market valuation has been at a relatively low level in history and in contrast to the country's stable and positive economic fundamental. Yi said the recent market fluctuations are mainly caused by investor anticipation and sentiment, according to a statement posted on the PBC website.

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Liu Shiyu said that the CSRC will roll out a slew of six measures including regulations that govern share buybacks by listed firms.

China's top banking and insurance regulator said on Friday that authorities will work to bring the country's financial markets back on the track to a "normal and healthy development."

Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), said the CBIRC is pushing regulations that will allow more insurance money and wealth management products operated by commercial banks to be poured into the markets.

Guo also said the regulator is asking banks to find a better way to properly handle managing equity financing risks.

Vice Premier Liu He said on Friday that many factors have caused obvious stock fluctuations and declines in China recently, including interest rate hikes by major economies' central banks and the Sino-US economic and trade frictions. However, Liu said the psychological effect is bigger than the actual impact.

The future of the Chinese economy is very bright looking from the long-term, Liu said.





