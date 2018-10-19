Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"At first I only saw two antlers. I couldn't believe it was a deer until I stepped near it."So said an Internet user nicknamed Panpan, who saw a sika deer near Potouqiao in Mentougou district on the evening of October 16. Another resident who also saw the same deer that day uploaded a short video, in which the deer is walking slowly through downtown Mentougou. The district's bureau of landscape and forestry confirmed that the deer was lost from a nearby farm and had people searching for it. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)