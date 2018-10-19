Snow hits northwest tourist attraction

Colorful autumn leaves provide a color contrast to early-season snow as a a cold front hits the Tianshan Tianchi scenic area in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as seen in these photos taken on Oct. 17 and 18. (Photo provided to China News Service)

Colorful autumn leaves provide a color contrast to early-season snow as a a cold front hits the Tianshan Tianchi scenic area in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as seen in these photos taken on Oct. 17 and 18. (Photo provided to China News Service)

Colorful autumn leaves provide a color contrast to early-season snow as a a cold front hits the Tianshan Tianchi scenic area in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as seen in these photos taken on Oct. 17 and 18. (Photo provided to China News Service)

Colorful autumn leaves provide a color contrast to early-season snow as a a cold front hits the Tianshan Tianchi scenic area in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as seen in these photos taken on Oct. 17 and 18. (Photo provided to China News Service)