Teacher stays to help only student in school

Lai Zhenyuan teaches his only student Wang Longze at an elementary school on a mountain in Xuanhan County, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province in mid-October. Four students left to study at a larger school this autumn semester, leaving only Wang from a poor family to study there. Wang’s father is disabled and suffers from disease, and his mother died not long after he was born. Lai has decided to stay in the school to teach Wang. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Xin)

