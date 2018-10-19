Chinese envoy urges funding for UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees

Ma Zhaoxu (front), the Chinese permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks at the UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York. China's UN envoy on Thursday called for "more adequate, predictable and sustainable" funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for the Palestinian refugees. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

China's UN envoy on Thursday called for "more adequate, predictable and sustainable" funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for the Palestinian refugees.UNRWA provides services to registered Palestinian refugees living in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip."For many years, UNRWA has been playing an important role in providing medical care, education and other basic services to the 5.3 million Palestinian refugees," said Ma Zhaoxu, the Chinese permanent representative to the UN, at the Security Council.Expressing appreciation for those who made additional contributions to UNRWA in light of its financial crisis this year, Ma appealed to all to continue to strengthen their support to both the agency and the countries receiving Palestinian refugees.For more than 30 years, China has been making annual contributions to UNRWA, the Chinese envoy said. "This year, we increased our contribution in view of its urgent needs," and China will continue to do "what we can to provide assistance to UNRWA."The agency has been struggling with a huge funding gap since the United States earlier this year cut its annual aid by 300 million dollars.