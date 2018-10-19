Chinese vice premier meets IDB president

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (R) meets with Luis Alberto Moreno, president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday met with Luis Alberto Moreno, president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), with both officials looking forward to the bank playing a bigger role in China-Latin America cooperation."China attaches great importance to relations with Latin America," Liu said, adding that the initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping of jointly building a community of a shared future for humanity has been warmly received by Latin American and Caribbean states."We hope that IDB will continue to serve as a bridge in terms of cooperation between China and Latin America, helping to boost practical cooperation between the two sides, and advancing the Belt and Road Initiative, the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, finance, poverty reduction, and other sectors," Liu said.IDB is a leading source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean.Noting that 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of China's accession to IDB, Moreno said the bank is ready to use the occasion to promote its cooperation with China in more fields and to a higher level.