Light The Night Walk event held in Manhattan, U.S.

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/19 22:00:11

Participants hold lanterns to attend the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


 

Participants hold lanterns to attend the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


 

Participants hold lanterns to attend the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


 

Participants hold lanterns to attend the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


 

Participants hold lanterns to attend the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


 

Participants pose for a group photo before the beginning of the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus