Light The Night Walk event held in Manhattan, U.S.

Participants hold lanterns to attend the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Participants hold lanterns to attend the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Participants hold lanterns to attend the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Participants hold lanterns to attend the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Participants hold lanterns to attend the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Participants pose for a group photo before the beginning of the Light The Night Walk event in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Oct. 18, 2018. The event was held with more than a thousand participants here on Thursday to raise fund to support services, provide lifesaving treatments and pioneer cancer research. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)