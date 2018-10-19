Chinese premier urges Asia, Europe to uphold multilateralism

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called on Asian and European countries to uphold the leading role of multilateralism.



Speaking at the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit in Brussels, Li said countries should meet global challenges by enhancing cooperation and practicing multilateralism.



He said Asian and European countries must strengthen consultation and cooperation, firmly uphold the rules-based international orders, the authority of the United Nations, and the purposes and principles of its charter.



Noting that Asia and Europe are two stabilizing forces of the world as well as the world's two major economic blocs, Li said Asian and European countries, faced with new circumstances and challenges, should rise up to their responsibilities to maintain world peace while boosting development and prosperity.

