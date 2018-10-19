Turkey denies sharing "any kind of audio recording" on Khashoggi with U.S.

Turkish foreign minister on Friday said they have not shared any audio recording of Khashoggi case with anyone, amid reports that Ankara had given a recording related to the missing Saudi journalist to the United States.



"Turkey did not give anyone or any country the recording. It is out of question for Turkey to give any kind of audio tape to Pompeo or any other U.S. official," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told media during a visit to Albania, Turkish meida Hurriyet quoted as saying.



The minister also told reporters that Turkey has evidence and information obtained from its investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance on Oct. 2 and it will transparently share the results with the world.



Khashoggi, journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. This case is attracting worldwide concern.



Turkish authorities suspect that the journalist may have been killed while inside the consulate, but Saudi denied the accusation. After Turkey and Saudi Arabia agreed to work together on the probe, the Turkish investigation team has already searched the building of the consulate and the home of the consul general.



The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the case with Turkish leadership during a short visit to Ankara on Wednesday, and said the U.S. is willing to help Turkey investigate the case of the missing Saudi journalist.

