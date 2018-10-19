Kremlin confirms Putin's participation in quadrilateral summit on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a summit on Syria with leaders of Turkey, Germany and France, the Kremlin said Friday.
"The parties plan to exchange views on the Syrian problems, including promotion of the political settlement process, further steps in the interests of strengthening security and stability, creating conditions for the return of refugees and restoring the socio-economic infrastructure," it said in a statement.
The four leaders are also expected to examine a number of other relevant international issues, the statement said without providing details, adding that bilateral meetings will take place.
Earlier on Friday, the summit was announced by Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.
The summit will focus on the situation in Syria, the Idlib agreement and the political process, and seek joint efforts for finding a lasting solution to the conflict, Kalin said in a statement.
In September, Russia and Turkey, key stakeholders in Syria, agreed to set up a demilitarized zone between rebel and government fighters in the northwestern province of Idlib.
The summit, scheduled for Oct. 27 in the Turkish city of Istanbul, will be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attended by Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron
.