Pope willing to make a trip to N.korea: Vatican

Pope Francis will seriously consider the possibility of an unprecedented visit to North Korea but some conditions will have to be met, a senior Vatican official said.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in relayed a verbal invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the pope during a 35-minute meeting in the Vatican on Thursday.



"The pope expressed his willingness. We have to wait for it [the invitation] to be formalized," Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See's second-ranking official, told reporters on Thursday evening.



Asked if there were conditions that the North would have to meet, Parolin, speaking on the sidelines of a book presentation, said: "This will come later, once we start thinking in earnest about the possibility of making this trip, then we will have to think about conditions in which the trip can take place.



"[The pope] is willing to make the trip but a trip of this kind will need serious preparation," added Parolin, who met separately with Moon after the South Korean president held talks with the pope.



