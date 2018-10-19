Ex-cyberspace chief who accepted millions in bribes among fallen officials

Lu Wei, former deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and former head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, pleaded guilty on Friday to taking 32 million yuan ($4.6 million) in bribes.



Lu showed repentance during a hearing conducted by the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Friday. The court will announce a verdict for the case at a later date.



Lu was accused of taking advantage of his positions to seek gains by assisting certain organizations and individuals in internet management and personal promotions from July 2002 to the second half of 2017. He was accused of accepting bribes worth 32 million yuan during the period.



The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement in February that Lu had a "boasting ambition" and unscrupulously made a show of his power. It also said Lu anonymously made false accusations against others and formed cliques.



On the same day, the Supreme People's Procuratorate announced that Wang Xiaoguang, a former vice governor of Southwest China's Guizhou Province has been arrested for allegedly taking bribes and embezzlement and Zhang Shaochun, former vice minister of finance, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.



Bai Xiangqun, former vice chairman of North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been expelled from the Party and dismissed from office over serious violations of discipline and laws, Xinhua reported. And Ai Wenli, former vice chairman of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been expelled from the Party over violations of discipline and suspected crime of accepting bribes.



Since Ai had turned himself in and showed sincere remorse, the CCDI proposed lenient punishment. The CCDI said Party officials who have gone astray but turn themselves in may receive lenient punishment.



Global Times