Russian Cultural Center hosts exhibition of traditional handicrafts in Beijing

Audience enjoy the handicrafts at the exhibition "Beauty of Russia" held at the Russia Cultural Center in Beijing. Photo: Li Hao/GT

The small Russian handicrafts exhibition opened at the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing on October 15, showcasing to the audience various art collections that best represent Russian culture and tradition. The exhibition is the seventh traditional exhibition of the series "Beauty of Russia," organized and supported by the Russian federal agency Rossotrudnichestvo.The exhibition is presented by E.G.Pilyugina, the chairman of a association named the Art Crafts in Professional Educational Institutions of Russia.A collection of over 100 works by teachers and students of several schools such as Fedoskino, Mstera and Palekh demonstrates the most important directions of traditional Russian art. A rich collection of lacquer miniature, carved bone, artistic embroidery, gold embroidery, Vologda lace, Gzhel ceramics and a Khokhloma painting were presented. People were able to take some of the exhibits back home at reasonable prices.Representatives of the Embassy of Tajikistan in China, guests and representatives of Russian and Chinese media attended the exhibition. The exhibition lasted until October 19.