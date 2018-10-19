Bilateral cooperation strengthened at UK-China Regional Leaders Summit

Christina Scott, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission delivers remarks.Photos: Courtesy of the British Embassy in Beijing

Lord Provost of Glasgow, Eva Bolander (front left) and Mayor of Dalian Tan Chengxu (front right) shake hands at the signing ceremony.Photos: Courtesy of the British Embassy in Beijing

The 4th UK-China Regional Leaders Summit was held in Dalian, Liaoning Province from October 15 to 17. Together with 31 Chinese provincial and municipal governments, the 100 UK delegations led by the UK Ambassador to China Dame Barbara Woodward discussed common challenges and identified opportunities for partnership and exchanges in the summit.The Regional Leaders Summit is part of the UK-China High-Level People-to-People dialogue, reflecting the agreement reached at the 3rd UK-China High-Level People-to-People dialogue in September 2015 which made regional collaboration a core strand of the bilateral relationship.This year, the UK delegation comprised government leaders, senior academics and business executives from Northern Ireland, Northern Powerhouse, Glasgow and Northamptonshire. They are keen to cooperate with Chinese regions on green and innovative economic growth, higher education, skills and vocational training, and care for an ageing population.Seven memoranda of understanding and agreements have been signed at the Summit, ranging from the areas of sports, arts and technology.Christina Scott, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Beijing said during the event that in this golden era of UK-China relations, the Regional Leaders Summits have produced an impressive legacy of partnership between the UK and China, on-going policy exchanges, people-to-people links, friendship and very tangible economic benefits."Our ambition for today's Summit is to strengthen the connections, not only between our regional governments but also between the vast array of actors - universities, schools, hospitals, companies, public service providers, cultural bodies, museums and sports clubs - which make our local communities vibrant, exciting and dynamic places to live and work in," Scott said.