China confident of reaching annual growth target: NBS

China is capable and confident of reaching its annual economic growth target of around 6.5 percent in 2018 despite increasing downward pressure, as the country's structural reforms yielded results, officials and experts said on Friday.
The comments came after the country's statistics bureau released economic data which has been closely watched amid the ongoing trade tensions between China and the US.
The Chinese economy grew at a 6.7 percent annual rate for the first three quarters of 2018, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday. By quarter, the growth rate has been 6.8 percent, 6.7 percent, and 6.5 percent, respectively.
Facing both external and domestic pressure, the third quarter reading was 0.2 percentage point lower than that of the second quarter, reaching the weakest year-on-year quarterly growth since the global financial crisis.
"In general, the economy for the first three quarters remained stable. However, we must be fully aware that outside challenges are increasing, structure adjustment will continue to bring pains, and there are uncertainties behind the stability of the economy that is also growing more slowly and under greater downward pressure," NBS spokesperson Mao Shengyong told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.
But there is also certainty in the positive, such as the Chinese economy's resilience and positive economic fundamentals, and the dividend to be received by continued reform and opening-up, Mao said. Positive certainty
In the first three quarters, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 27,429.9 billion yuan ($3,956.87 billion), a 9.3 percent year-on-year rise. Mao said an increase over 9 percent showed relatively strong growth.
In terms of personal income, the national per capita annual disposable income was 21,035 yuan, reflecting a real increase of 6.6 percent, and matching the growth rate of the first half of 2018, noted Mao.
Xu Hongcai, an economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said the stabilizing figures in retail and income were positive news given the current headwinds.
"A slowdown is anticipated. But the upside is people's income and spending have not been disturbed much. Exports have, for now, not dragged down overall performance, which is also good news," Xu said.
Even in fixed-assets investment, where a 5.4 percent year-on-year growth rate for the first three quarters is 0.6 percentage point less than the first six months, private investment picked up.
E Zhihuan, chief economist at Bank of China (Hong Kong), told the Global Times that the pick-up in private sector investment is another positive sign for the Chinese economy.
"A faster rate registered by the private sector is an upbeat note, and the sector will surely play a bigger role when more reform and opening- up measures are implemented on the ground," E said.
Facing the headwinds of the escalating US-China trade tension, some Chinese companies have been quick to adapt, particularly with countries involved in the Belt and Road
initiative, according to Mao.
"The expansion of trade with more diversified trading partners indicates China's trade and investment structures are becoming more balanced," Xu said. Furthering reforms
On Friday, Vice Premier Liu He vowed to further reform to enhance the vitality, resilience and creativity of market participants.
"If you choose to look at a particular issue or at a particular time, you might feel that there are some difficulties [for the Chinese economy]. But looking at it from a long-term perspective, you will see the future of the Chinese economy is very bright," Liu said.
Some experts pointed out some of the earlier reform measures have already paid off.
Cong Yi, a professor of economics at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, said the streamlining of government bodies and cuts to taxes and fees have seen some progress.
Mao said China's economy is capable of achieving its growth target of around 6.5 percent in 2018 and is on track to achieve stable growth in 2019. Newspaper headline: Confidence in reaching target