Asia-Europe summit gives US a ‘push back’ say analysts

European Council President Donald Tusk (left) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center) speak as they walk with Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (right) and other leaders arriving to pose for a group photograph during the ASEM summit at the European Council in Brussels on Friday. Photo: AFP

Amid the rising undercurrent of protectionism around the world, Chinese experts said on Friday that the two-day summit of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Brussels is an important opportunity for Asian and European countries to push back against US unilateralism.They stressed that the summit was also a key opportunity for the leaders of the Eurasian continent to deepen consensus on linking the Eurasian interconnection strategy with China's Belt and Road initiative.Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at the summit which ended on Friday that Asia and Europe are the world's two major economic entities. Facing the new situation and new challenges, Asian and European countries, as global partners, should shoulder the important responsibility of safeguarding world peace and promoting prosperity and development.Li called on the countries to play a leading role in maintaining multilateralism and commit to building an open world economy.German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the meeting in Brussels would send a signal that "countries are coming together here from Europe and Asia that all want rules-based global trade and are committed to multilateralism," AP reported.A written statement said the leaders "highlighted the vital need of maintaining an open world economy and upholding the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at its core," said AP."The summit sent a clear signal to the world that the two continents firmly support multilateralism. It is not only necessary for safeguarding their own development, but also important for maintaining post-war international order," Lan Jianxue, an associate research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times.Echoing Lan, Jin Ling, a research fellow at the Department of European Studies of the China Institute of International Studies, said the meeting sent a strong signal to the US."The two powerful continents are working together to fight against US unilateralism and calling for the international community to abandon the thinking of setting up barriers," Jin told the Global Times.As one of the main victims of US unilateralism, China has been devoted to safeguarding multilateralism, including implementing the Belt and Road initiative and continuing to open up, said Jin.Analysts noted that the ASEM meeting is an important platform for expanding Asia-Europe cooperation by developing the Eurasian interconnection strategy and the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative.At the meeting, Li pledged to promote the development of Asia-Europe linkage through interconnection.In September, the EU set out the vision for a new and comprehensive strategy to better connect Europe and Asia.Meeting the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini on the sidelines the United Nations General Assembly, on September 27, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China welcomes the active participation of the EU in building the Belt and Road.He said China is willing to actively consider linking the Eurasian interconnection strategy with China's Belt and Road initiative and implement the plan as soon as possible. Mogherini said that the EU attaches importance to cooperation with China.The Eurasian interconnection strategy passed by the EU is by no means opposed to China's Belt and Road initiative but is willing to form an interaction with the Belt and Road initiative, Mogherini stressed.The EU's strategic vision and the BRI have both a basic concept based on consensus and a realistic basis for cooperation. In the medium and long term, cooperation rather than confrontation is in the common interest of both parties, Lan stressed.Jin said both the vision and the initiative aim to maintain a free and open trading system and expand the multilateral and bilateral cooperation opportunities by connecting the Eurasian continent."Considering there are different standards and rules, the next step is to discuss how to blend the vision and initiative in actual cooperation," said Jin.