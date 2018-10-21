Protesters march in London calling for new vote on Brexit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/21 8:02:16





The organizers have claimed that some 700,000 people by far attended the rally, according to Sky News.



The protesters, including many young people, marched to London's Parliament Square. The police have not yet released any figures of how many people attended the demonstration.



Some members of the Parliament have voiced their support for a fresh referendum, which Prime Minister Theresa May has already ruled out.



In the mean time, a pro-Brexit rally also took place at Harrogate Convention Centre, North Yorkshire. Brexiteer Nigel Farage criticized the march in London, saying the Leave supporters won the referendum in 2016 and "that should be that".



Pressures are piling on May's government, and she drew criticisms this week as she revealed that the Brexit transition period may have to be extended.

