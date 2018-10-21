China punishes 39 senior officials in Jan.-Sept.

Thirty-nine officials at or above the provincial or ministerial level were punished in the first nine months of 2018, China's top discipline inspection and supervision agencies said Saturday in a statement.



The officials are among a total of 406,000 people punished by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission in the first three quarters. The punishment ranges from oral and written inquiries to major adjustments to official positions, or prosecution.



About 36,000 officials were prosecuted and investigated for suspected criminal activities, the statement said.

