Chinese premier back in Beijing after SCO meeting, ASEM summit, three-nation visits

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang returned to Beijing on Saturday after attending the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Tajik capital city of Dushanbe, paying official visits to Tajikistan and the Netherlands, and attending the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit in Brussels during his working visit to Belgium.
Li's wife Cheng Hong, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission
also arrived on the same plane.