Macao ready for launch of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

Macao is well prepared for the launch of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the government of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) said here on Saturday.



The facilities offering cross-border services for passengers and vehicles travelling between Macao and Hong Kong will be open 24 hours a day, once the bridge is launched, the SAR's government Information Bureau said.



Customs clearance between Macao and Zhuhai will be carried out on a "Joint Inspection and One-time Release" principle, in order to make the process efficient for travellers using the bridge.



Under the new customs system, travellers will be required to pass border controls only once -- via either the automatic, semi-automatic, or manned channels depending on the identification documents -- to complete the departure and arrival formalities.



There will be two types of public transportation available for travellers: regular bus services and shuttle services to move people between boundary checkpoints, according to the bureau.



Macao SAR government announced on Friday evening that Macao's chief executive Chui Sai On would attend the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to be held in Zhuhai of Guangdong Province on Tuesday, and the bridge will open to public on Wednesday.

