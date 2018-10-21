Xi makes instruction on work of Party committees' general offices

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called on general offices of Party committees at all levels to resolutely safeguard the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.



Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction to a national meeting of secretaries-general of Party committees, held on Friday and Saturday in Beijing.



General offices of Party committees at all levels have been dedicated to serving the overall interests, demonstrated a keen sense of responsibility, worked hard, and made important contributions to the cause of the Party and the country since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi said.



He asked them to maintain political integrity, think in terms of the big picture, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership.



General offices of Party committees should better arm themselves with theory, improve their competence, promote the good traditions, and uphold reform and innovation, Xi said, calling on them to build into model institutions that reassure the Party and satisfy the people.



They were required to make every effort to ensure the implementation of the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee.



Party committees' general offices should take a clear political stand, said Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, at the meeting.



They should resolutely safeguard the core status of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, Ding said.

