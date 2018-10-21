Saudi preliminary investigations show death of missing journalist

Preliminary investigations by the Saudi Public Prosecution showed missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi died after a fight at the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.



Investigations revealed that Khashoggi had a physical fight with those he met at the Saudi consulate, which led to his death, SPA said.



Eighteen people were arrested over the death of the missing journalist, and the investigation over the case will continue, the public prosecution said, adding that all involved in the case will be held accountable.



Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued orders on Saturday to dismiss the deputy head of the country's primary intelligence agency and an advisor at the Royal Court, and terminated the services of three senior intelligence officers.



The king also ordered the formation of a ministerial committee headed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to restructure the kingdom's intelligence services.



The orders were made shortly after the announcement of the murder of Khashoggi and the arrest of 18 Saudi suspects. No official announcement was made to confirm or deny that the king's orders are related to Khashoggi's death.



Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who lived in the United States, disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the consulate to complete paperwork related to his divorce. Saudi Arabia previously denied allegations that the kingdom had murdered or arrested Khashoggi.

