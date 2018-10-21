Chinese electric car manufacturer clinches cooperation deal with Belgian investment fund

Pierre-Yves Jeholet (L), vice president of Walloon government and minister of economy, and Shen Wei (C), president of Chinese company Thunder Power Holdings, unveil the new electric car Chloe, which will begin its production line in Gosselies, in the Walloon region of Belgium, Oct. 19, 2018. After months of negotiation, Chinese company Thunder Power Holdings and Belgian investment fund SOGEPA concluded a deal on Friday to manufacture a new electric city car called Chloe in Belgium. (Xinhua/Pan Geping)

After months of negotiation, Chinese company Thunder Power Holdings and Belgian investment fund SOGEPA concluded a deal on Friday to manufacture a new electric city car called Chloe in Belgium.Thunder Power Electric Vehicles (TPEV) -- a technology innovator and manufacturer of electric vehicles -- chose the region of Wallonia in Belgium as part of an economic development strategy aimed at launching its range-extended electric vehicles in the European market.The new electric car Chloe -- which will begin its production line in Gosselies in the Walloon region of Belgium -- was unveiled for the first time ever on Friday.This small city car combines a list of impressive specifications and technological features like an extended driving range of 350 km, increased power and better energy efficiency than others cars in the same market segment.Pierre-Yves Jeholet, vice president of Walloon government and minister of economy, mentioned in an exclusive interview with Xinhua that it is vital for Wallonia to attract investors from Asia, in particular China, to create wealth and jobs.Belgium "must continue to invest and be open to emerging countries", he added."Wallonia, and Belgium as a whole, have some of the world's leading industries which are at the forefront of technological innovation especially in the pharmaceutical sector, research and innovation," the official said.