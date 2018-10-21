AW189 helicopter to be exhibited at CIIE

An AW189 helicopter manufactured by Leonardo from Italy lands in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 20, 2018. The helicopter will be exhibited at the upcoming China International Import Expo. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Photo shows the interior view of AW189 helicopter manufactured by Leonardo from Italy in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 20, 2018. The helicopter will be exhibited at the upcoming China International Import Expo. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

