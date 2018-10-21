11th Korea-Arab Friendship caravan held in Kuwait

Artists perform traditonal dance during the 11th Korea-Arab Friendship caravan in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Oct. 20, 2018. Designed to promote mutual understanding and communication between South Korea and the Arab world, the Korea-Arab Friendship Caravan has been annually held since 2008. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

