11th Korea-Arab Friendship caravan held in Kuwait

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/21 9:47:07

Artists perform traditonal dance during the 11th Korea-Arab Friendship caravan in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Oct. 20, 2018. Designed to promote mutual understanding and communication between South Korea and the Arab world, the Korea-Arab Friendship Caravan has been annually held since 2008. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)



 

