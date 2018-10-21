Photo Beijing 2018 opens Saturday

Visitors look at mobile photography works displayed at Photo Beijing 2018 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2018. Photo Beijing 2018, an international photography event, opened here on Saturday. Running from Oct. 20 to 29, the event features a series of exhibitions, lectures, markets and special activities. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Visitors look at a documentary photography work displayed at Photo Beijing 2018 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Visitors walk past a photography work displayed at Photo Beijing 2018 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Visitors look at aerial photography works displayed at Photo Beijing 2018 in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A guest poses for photos at the opening ceremony of Photo Beijing 2018 at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Three guests take photos at the opening ceremony of Photo Beijing 2018 at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)