Steamed bun making contest held in Weifang, E China's Shandong

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/21 10:16:13

Residents take part in a steamed bun making contest at a community in Kuiwen District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)



 

A resident presents his steamed bun during a steamed bun making contest at a community in Kuiwen District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)



 

People look at steamed buns during a steamed bun making contest at a community in Kuiwen District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)



 

A resident presents her steamed buns during a steamed bun making contest at a community in Kuiwen District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)



 

