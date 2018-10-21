Steamed bun making contest held in Weifang, E China's Shandong

Residents take part in a steamed bun making contest at a community in Kuiwen District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)
A resident presents his steamed bun during a steamed bun making contest at a community in Kuiwen District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)
People look at steamed buns during a steamed bun making contest at a community in Kuiwen District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)
A resident presents her steamed buns during a steamed bun making contest at a community in Kuiwen District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Chi)