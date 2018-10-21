Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows the Yarlung Tsangpo River after an overflow from a landslide-caused barrier lake on the river in Menling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Water levels are dropping after an overflow at a barrier lake formed after a landslide in the Yarlung Tsangpo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local officials said Friday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows the scene of an overflow from a landslide-caused barrier lake on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Menling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Water levels are dropping after an overflow at a barrier lake formed after a landslide in the Yarlung Tsangpo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local officials said Friday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows a bridge towards Jiala Village revealed after an overflow from a landslide-caused barrier lake on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Menling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Water levels are dropping after an overflow at a barrier lake formed after a landslide in the Yarlung Tsangpo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local officials said Friday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows the Jiala Village by the Yarlung Tsangpo River after an overflow from a landslide-caused barrier lake on the river in Menling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Water levels are dropping after an overflow at a barrier lake formed after a landslide in the Yarlung Tsangpo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local officials said Friday. TO GO WITH: Water level in Tibet barrier lake drops after overflow(Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows a road towards Jiala Village revealed after an overflow from a landslide-caused barrier lake on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Menling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Water levels are dropping after an overflow at a barrier lake formed after a landslide in the Yarlung Tsangpo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local officials said Friday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
A helicopter carries relief materials for the lanslide-caused barrier lake disaster area in Menling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on Oct. 20, 2018. A helicopter from Xilin Fengteng General Aviation Co., Ltd. took part in the disaster relief to transport relief materials. The barrier lake was formed near a village in Menling County after landslides on Wednesday and Thursday blocked the Yarlung Tsangpo River's waterway. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
A helicopter carries relief materials for the lanslide-caused barrier lake disaster area in Menling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on Oct. 20, 2018. A helicopter from Xilin Fengteng General Aviation Co., Ltd. took part in the disaster relief to transport relief materials. The barrier lake was formed near a village in Menling County after landslides on Wednesday and Thursday blocked the Yarlung Tsangpo River's waterway. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
Rescuers load a helicopter with relief materials for the lanslide-caused barrier lake disaster area in Menling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on Oct. 20, 2018. A helicopter from Xilin Fengteng General Aviation Co., Ltd. took part in the disaster relief to transport relief materials. The barrier lake was formed near a village in Menling County after landslides on Wednesday and Thursday blocked the Yarlung Tsangpo River's waterway. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows the Dalin bridge damaged by rush of water from a landslide-caused barrier lake on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Menling County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Water levels are dropping after an overflow at a barrier lake formed after a landslide in the Yarlung Tsangpo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local officials said Friday. TO GO WITH: Water level in Tibet barrier lake drops after overflow. (Xinhua/Chogo)
Xiao He, vice-mayor of Nyingchi, briefs media on the barrier lake on the Yarlung Tsangpo River at a press conference in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2018. Water levels are dropping after an overflow at a barrier lake formed after a landslide in the Yarlung Tsangpo River in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local officials said Friday. TO GO WITH: Water level in Tibet barrier lake drops after overflow. (Xinhua/Chogo)