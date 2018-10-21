Scenery of Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in SW China's Sichuan

Aerail photo taken on Oct. 19, 2018 shows the beautiful scenery of Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Songpan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Famous for its colorful water pools, snow mountains, deep valleys and forests, Huanglong was listed as one of UNESCO world heritage sites, becoming a popular tourist attraction.(Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

