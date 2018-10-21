Chinese version of classic Japanese musical to hit theaters

An original musical by Japan's Shiki Theatre Company will tour China, putting on more than 100 performances across China beginning on Nov. 30.



The musical titled "Wicked Little One" tells the story of a mischievous young witch who, through a series of wondrous events, learns about love and kindness.



The Chinese version will add new features to improve the musical's dancing performances, settings, costumes and stage effects, as well as various other aspects.



With nearly 1,100 performances staged in 36 years in Japan, it is among the most popular original musicals produced by the company.

