Teleplay based on "Six Feet Lane" to be broadcast

A teleplay based on China's famous story "Six Feet Lane" will be broadcasted next year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.



The teleplay tells stories in which state officials stay true to their missions, fight against corrupt elements within the Party and unscrupulous businesspeople and seek welfare for the public.



"Six Feet Lane," a well-known historical allusion in China, tells how a top official in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) Zhang Ying settled disputes with the Wu family, his neighbor back in his hometown of Tongcheng in eastern China's Anhui Province.



The neighbor attempted to encroach onto a narrow passageway between the mansions of the Zhang and Wu families. The Zhang family wrote to seek help from Zhang Ying, who was then serving official duties in Beijing.



Zhang responded saying, "What if you yield a three-foot strip for them?" Zhang's family did so. The Wu family was touched and made their own three-foot strip for the lane too.



The "Six Feet Lane" therefore became a representation of modesty and comity, highlights of traditional Chinese moralism, as well as a much-told story on the official-civilian relationship.



Wu Jun, the director, said the teleplay draws on the cultural essence of the "Six Feet Lane," uses the past to allude to the present and demonstrates positive energy in a new era.

