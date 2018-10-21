China's Hainan Airlines launches Shenzhen-Vienna direct flight

Chinese Ambassador to Austria Li Xiaosi (C) attends a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Vienna International Airport in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 20, 2018. A direct flight of China's Hainan Airlines between southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and the Austrian capital Vienna was launched on Saturday, with the landing of its first aircraft here at the Vienna International Airport. (Xinhua/Liu Xiang)

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Hainan Airlines arrives at the Vienna International Airport in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 20, 2018. A direct flight of China's Hainan Airlines between southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and the Austrian capital Vienna was launched on Saturday, with the landing of its first aircraft here at the Vienna International Airport. (Xinhua/Liu Xiang)

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Hainan Airlines arrives at the Vienna International Airport in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 20, 2018. A direct flight of China's Hainan Airlines between southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and the Austrian capital Vienna was launched on Saturday, with the landing of its first aircraft here at the Vienna International Airport. (Xinhua/Liu Xiang)

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Hainan Airlines arrives at the Vienna International Airport in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 20, 2018. A direct flight of China's Hainan Airlines between southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and the Austrian capital Vienna was launched on Saturday, with the landing of its first aircraft here at the Vienna International Airport. (Xinhua/Liu Xiang)