Over 120 BMW MINI Cooper vehicles displayed in Wellington

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows BMW MINI Cooper vehicles displayed by owners in Wellington, New Zealand. More than 120 BMW MINI Cooper vehicles are displayed during the 24th Mini Nationals Show and Shine. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

A man looks at details of a BMW MINI Cooper vehicle in Wellington, New Zealand, Oct. 20, 2018. More than 120 BMW MINI Cooper vehicles are displayed during the 24th Mini Nationals Show and Shine. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows interior decoration of a BMW MINI Cooper vehicle displayed by its owner in Wellington, New Zealand. More than 120 BMW MINI Cooper vehicles are displayed during the 24th Mini Nationals Show and Shine. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows interior decoration of a BMW MINI Cooper vehicle displayed by its owner in Wellington, New Zealand. More than 120 BMW MINI Cooper vehicles are displayed during the 24th Mini Nationals Show and Shine. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

A man takes photos of a BMW MINI Cooper vehicle in Wellington, New Zealand, on Oct. 20, 2018. More than 120 BMW MINI Cooper vehicles are displayed during the 24th Mini Nationals Show and Shine. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

A mechanist inspects a BMW MINI Cooper vehicle in Wellington, New Zealand, on Oct. 20, 2018. More than 120 BMW MINI Cooper vehicles are displayed during the 24th Mini Nationals Show and Shine. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)