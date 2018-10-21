Politicization of Putonghua in Africa misleading

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

The politicization of the increasing use of Putonghua across African countries has created a narrative that is entirely misleading.



As the world becomes increasingly inward-looking, China is unrelenting in its policy to open up the country. Within the context of its relations with Africa, opening up China means that there will be more Africans in China, more Chinese in Africa, and at any given time, more China-Africa interactions.



The extent to which these interactions will become fruitful relies on the degree to which Chinese and Africans can find solid ground on which interactions can flourish.



These interactions are complex as they also involve governments speaking to governments as well as Chinese investors speaking to African investors.



China and Africa have over the years made significant commitments to building a community of shared destiny. The primary point of convergence between the two partners has been to improve trade and development.



But as Africa still faces myriad problems including disease, hunger and poverty, China is continually broadening its areas of interest across the continent.



As the continent is not homogenous and different countries have prioritized certain areas over others, China has also remained awake to these different priorities.



Consequently, this Eastern nation has spread its wings and touched all corners of the African economy supporting countries with projects across all sectors including manufacturing, transport, communication, agriculture, technology and education.



Beyond trade, and particularly in recent years, these partners have converged in other areas critical to Africa's growth and development including peacekeeping and conflict resolution.



China is now taking a more proactive approach to foreign policy as reflected in its increasing involvement with United Nations peacekeeping efforts in Africa.



There is no doubt that Africa has benefitted significantly from Chinese aid with President Xi Jinping pledging another $60 billion in aid, investment and loans to Africa in September this year.



Notwithstanding the problems that Africa faces, there is also tremendous untapped potential on the continent. It appears that China is able to see both sides of the coin and is therefore able to extend the important hand of aid, and at the same time extend the important hand of partnership.



This is key since Africa cannot be the perpetual recipient of aid. Africa is learning growth and development lessons from a nation whose rags to riches story greatly inspire developing countries.



All indications point to even stronger ties ahead between the continent and the Eastern nation. Against this backdrop, Putonghua is becoming a factor that can no longer be overlooked.



The use of Putonghua in Africa is two-pronged, it addresses communication challenges that Chinese nationals face while doing business in Africa, as well as those that Africans face while doing business with the Chinese.



Countries such as South Africa have already introduced Putonghua in schools alongside local dialects. At least 40 Confucius Institutes or Chinese language schools have been built up across Africa.



In a move that has been both welcomed and criticized, a leading Zambian paper recently published articles in the Chinese language.



In recognition that more and more Chinese nationals are doing business in Kenya, one of the leading banks recently launched an application in Putonghua to facilitate easy banking for the Chinese population.



It is now a fact that China's place and role on the global stage cannot be ignored or underestimated.



Research by the Economist Intelligence Unit shows that as the world continues to recover from the 2008 financial crisis, the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year is expected to increase by at least 2.7 percent.



Toward this increment and as the second biggest global economy, China is expected to be the largest contributor. China is still the largest economy based on purchasing power comparisons.



With an estimated 1.1 billion speakers, Putonghua is still the most widely spoken language in the world. As China increases its interest in Africa, and Africa in China, there is a need to remove all barriers that could affect deepening relations between the partners.



Trade between Africa and China has grown at an astounding pace surpassing the US in 2009. In 1978, China-Africa trade was a paltry $756 million, in 2017 trade had increased 200 times to $170 billion.



China has a large and growing consumer market and African investors eager for a share of the pie will need to understand how to reach the people in a language that they best understand.



There can only be benefits in learning an additional language keeping in mind that geographical borders are becoming more and more invincible. While there are those in favor and against the use of Putonghua in Africa, there is no doubt that Putonghua is good for business.



The author is a Kenya-based journalist. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn