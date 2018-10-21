Japan’s Honda on target as A-League season kicks off

Japanese star Keisuke Honda scored on his A-League debut in front of 40,000 fans, but it wasn't enough to secure three points in a pulsating Melbourne derby on the opening weekend of the Australian soccer season.



The former AC Milan ­striker, one of the highest-profile names in Asian soccer, powered a header past Melbourne City goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic after 28 minutes as Hondamania gripped Marvel Stadium.



But his Melbourne Victory team let the lead slip when Ritchie de Laet followed up on Lawrence Thomas' penalty save shortly before halftime, then City substitute Riley McGree made it 2-1 with 20 minutes left.



Despite Honda being in the thick of the action, there was no way back for the reigning champions.



Elsewhere, former Bolton Wanderers striker Adam le Fondre pounced late in the game to earn 2017 champions Sydney FC a point in a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United.



"We expect to get better as the season goes along," said Sydney coach Steve Corica of his first game in charge.



New Zealand side Wellington Phoenix got their season off to a flyer with a 2-1 win against the Newcastle Jets, while Central Coast Mariners, the team sprint king Usain Bolt is trying out with, earned a 1-1 draw away to Brisbane Roar.



The 100-meter world record holder, who has reportedly been offered a contract by the club, was not in the squad.



A-League chiefs are hoping the arrival of Honda and the presence of Bolt will help reverse dwindling ticket sales and tumbling TV ratings in a crowded sporting market.



