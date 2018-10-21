Highlights of 34th Wings Over Houston Airshow

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 20, 2018. The 34th annual Wings Over Houston Airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas Saturday, with thrilling aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Liu Liwei)

Aerobatic pilot Sean Doherty Tucker flies the plane over flames during his public solo performance demonstration during the Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 20, 2018. The 34th annual Wings Over Houston Airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas Saturday, with thrilling aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Liu Liwei)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 20, 2018. The 34th annual Wings Over Houston Airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas Saturday, with thrilling aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Liu Liwei)

An aircraft of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels takes off during the Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 20, 2018. The 34th annual Wings Over Houston Airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas Saturday, with thrilling aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Liu Liwei)

Visitors enjoy aerial performances during the Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in Houston, the United States, on Oct. 20, 2018. The 34th annual Wings Over Houston Airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas Saturday, with thrilling aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

A solider helps a child enter the cockpit of a helicopter during the Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in Houston, the United States, on Oct. 20, 2018. The 34th annual Wings Over Houston Airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas Saturday, with thrilling aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)

Visitors view a helicopter during the Wings Over Houston Airshow at the Ellington Airport in Houston, the United States, on Oct. 20, 2018. The 34th annual Wings Over Houston Airshow kicked off at the Ellington Airport in the U.S. state of Texas Saturday, with thrilling aerial performances and displays. (Xinhua/Song Qiong)