Jujubes enter harvest season in northwest China's Xinjiang

Farmers collect jujubes at an organic jujube farm in Aral Town of Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. In 2018, the county's jujube planting area reached 13,333 hectares. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A farmer knocks down jujubes with a stick at an organic jujube farm in Aral Town of Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. In 2018, the county's jujube planting area reached 13,333 hectares. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Dealers taste jujubes at an organic jujube farm in Aral Town of Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. In 2018, the county's jujube planting area reached 13,333 hectares. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Photo takne on Oct. 20, 2018 shows ripe jujubes at an organic jujube farm in Aral Town of Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. In 2018, the county's jujube planting area reached 13,333 hectares. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

People collect jujubes at an organic jujube farm in Aral Town of Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. Qiemo County, situated in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin and on the edge of the Tarim Basin, is known for high-quality jujube production. In 2018, the county's jujube planting area reached 13,333 hectares. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)