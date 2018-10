Desert-themed concert held in Qiemo County, China's Xinjiang

A performance is staged during a desert-themed concert held in Qiemo County in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Fireworks are seen during a desert-themed concert held in Qiemo County in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

People play musical instruments during a desert themed concert held in Qiemo County in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A performance is staged during a desert-themed concert held in Qiemo County in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Local arists perform traditional instruments during a desert-themed concert held in Qiemo County in the Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)