Israel reopens Gaza crossings for people, goods after attacks

Israel ordered the country's goods and people border crossings with Gaza to be opened on Sunday, just four days after shuttering them following a Palestinian rocket attack that sparked retaliatory strikes.



The move followed efforts to prevent an escalation in ongoing violence that has raised fears of a new war between Israel and the Palestinian territory's Islamist rulers Hamas.



"The decision comes after a decrease in the violent events in Gaza over the weekend and efforts Hamas made to restrain" demonstrators, a statement from Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman's office read.



On Wednesday, Lieberman had ordered the closure of the Kerem Shalom goods crossing and the Erez crossing for people, after a rocket from the Palestinian territory hit a home in southern Israel, prompting the Jewish state to strike 20 Hamas targets in Gaza.



Hamas disavowed the launch and said it was investigating the incident, as alarm over a potential broader conflict rose.



Near daily protests along the Gaza border since March 30 against Israel's crippling 11-year blockade of the impoverished enclave have sparked repeated clashes with the army.



More than 200 Palestinians and one Israeli have been killed in the violence.



On Friday, thousands again gathered for protests in northern Gaza, but demonstrators largely remained at least 100 meters from the border.



An Israeli army spokesman told AFP that while most of the protesters stayed back from the fence, some came close and threw explosive devices and hand grenades at troops, while burning tires.



At least 130 Palestinians were injured by live fire in clashes with Israeli soldiers, the Gaza health ministry said.



Hamas officials were seen discouraging protesters from nearing the fence.





