US military confirms US general wounded in Afghanistan attack

The US military has confirmed on Sunday that a US general was wounded in the Thursday attack occurring in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province, according to US media reports.



The Army Brigadier General Jefferey Smiley, who oversees the NATO military advisory mission in southern Afghanistan, was shot and wounded in a shooting following an Afghan-NATO security meeting, according to US media reports citing a Pentagon spokesperson.



"I can confirm that he is recovering from a gunshot wound he received during the attack in Kandahar," Grant Neeley, a spokesman for the NATO Resolute Support mission, said in a statement released in the day.



The attack on Thursday claimed the lives of at least four top provincial officials, including provincial police chief General Abdul Raziq. The shooter, who served as governor's bodyguard, was also killed in the incident.



The attack came as the war-torn country is preparing for long-delayed elections for Wolesi Jirga, or lower house of the Afghan parliament.



The Afghan government announced on Friday to postpone the elections in the southern Kandahar province.

