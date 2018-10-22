Turkey to reveal "naked truth" of Saudi journalist's murder on Tuesday: president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he will make statements about murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during his party's parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday.



Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Erdogan stated that Turkey seeks justice and will reveal the "naked truth."



"Why did 15 people come here and why were 18 people arrested? I'm going to tell you in a very different way on Tuesday. We're going to go into detail," he said.



Saudi Arabia on Saturday admitted that Khashoggi was killed inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul and 18 people were arrested over their alleged connections to the killing as a result of an internal investigation into the case.



Turkey earlier said 15 Saudis who travelled to Istanbul were involved in Khashoggi's disappearance.



Turkish police and crime scene investigators conducted searches in the Saudi consulate, the residence of the Saudi consul general as well as a forest in Istanbul, trying to find the body of Khashoggi, who has been missing since entering the Saudi consulate on Oct. 2.

