Saudi royals offer condolences to missing journalist's family

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz have called the son of Jamal Khashoggi to express condolences to the family of the missing Saudi journalist over his death, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Sunday.



Saleh Khashoggi, the son, thanked the royals for their condolences.



Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey's Istanbul on Oct. 2.



The kingdom said early Saturday that Khashoggi had died in a "brawl" in its consulate but did not explain the cause of his death.

