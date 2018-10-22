Two mainland passengers injured in Taiwan train derailment

Two female passengers from the mainland were injured after a train derailed in northeast Taiwan on Sunday afternoon, according to the railway authority.



The Puyuma Express No. 6432 bound for Taitung from Shulin Station with 366 passengers on board derailed at 4:50 p.m. at Xinma Station, Yilan County, leaving at least 18 people killed and 187 people injured.



All eight cars of the express train derailed, with three of them overturned. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, the railway authority said.



One of the two mainland passengers, aged 44 and surnamed Yao, remained in critical condition. The other, aged 55 and surnamed Tan, was slightly injured and has been discharged from hospital.



The accident, the worst of Taiwan railways in more than three decades, happened on a popular line along the island's east coast. Train services were partially resumed Monday morning.

