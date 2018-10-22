Aerial view of Guanajuato, Mexico

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows the scenery of Guanajuato, Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows the scenery of Guanajuato, Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows the scenery of Guanajuato, Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows the scenery of Guanajuato, Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows the scenery of Guanajuato, Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows the scenery of Guanajuato, Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)