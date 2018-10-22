Highlights of 2018 Toronto International Snowmobile

A visitor tries on a snowmobile during the 2018 Toronto International Snowmobile, ATV & Powersports Show (TISAPS) at Toronto International Centre in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 20, 2018. With a great crowd of snowmobile, ATV and off-road enthusiasts, the annual three-day show kicked off on Friday to display more than 1,000 vehicles from hundreds of exhibitors. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

