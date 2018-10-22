12th Monumental Alebrijes Parade held in Mexico City

A sculpture of an "alebrije" is seen during the 12th Monumental Alebrijes Parade 2018, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Oct. 20, 2018. According to local press, almost 200 sculptures paraded through one of the most important avenues of the capital, and after this, they will be on exhibit in the Paseo de la Reforma avenue until Nov. 4. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

A dancer takes part in the 12th Monumental Alebrijes Parade 2018, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Oct. 20, 2018. According to local press, almost 200 sculptures paraded through one of the most important avenues of the capital, and after this, they will be on exhibit in the Paseo de la Reforma avenue until Nov. 4. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

A dancer takes part in the 12th Monumental Alebrijes Parade 2018, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Oct. 20, 2018. According to local press, almost 200 sculptures paraded through one of the most important avenues of the capital, and after this, they will be on exhibit in the Paseo de la Reforma avenue until Nov. 4. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

Musicians take part in the 12th Monumental Alebrijes Parade 2018, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Oct. 20, 2018. According to local press, almost 200 sculptures paraded through one of the most important avenues of the capital, and after this, they will be on exhibit in the Paseo de la Reforma avenue until Nov. 4. (Xinhua/Francisco Canedo)

